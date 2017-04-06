Lubbock police searching for suspect who injured 3 officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KRQE) – Three police officers in Lubbock were injured Thursday when an eviction at an apartment complex turned violent.

Police say the man who was being evicted got upset and tried to leave with a child in the car. They say he backed an SUV into the officers.

One officer suffered serious injuries while the others suffered minor injures.

Just before the suspect was able to drive away, another officer was able to get the child out of his car.

Police fired shots at the vehicle, but the suspect drove off.

The SUV was found abandoned up the road, but the suspect is still on the run.

