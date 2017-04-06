Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon highs will jump back to near-normal for this time of year – expect widespread 60s, 70s and low 80s. High pressure sliding overhead will give us a full afternoon of sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will stay light across the region, staying under the 15mph mark.

FRIDAY: Another full day of sunshine and warm temperatures – expect afternoon highs to warm well above normal in the 60s, 70s and 80s.