Isotopes prepare for home opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lines are painted, the grass is groomed and the stands are ready to be filled. On Thursday night, Isotopes Park will open up for its 15th home opener.

Thousands are expected to show up to watch the ‘Topes take on the on the Salt Lake Bees. But before the teams take to the field, Isotopes officials say this has been months in the making with hundreds helping to make Thursday’s big game one to remember.

“It’s a lot of details. It’s a lot of excitement. It’s a lot of energy,” said John Traub, General Manager.

General Manager John Traub says while they’ve been planning this day for the past seven months, when it comes to the week leading up to the game, there’s a lot of little details that go into making sure that everything is perfect for fans and the team.

He says it’s making sure the stadium is clean and working properly. Of course, that also means the field.

“We just try to have it looking as good as possible every game but opening day is kind of we try to add a little more detail and touch to it,” said Craig Sampsell, Head Grounds Keeper.

Officials say last year’s attendance for opening night was a little over 8,000.

Of course, the baseball isn’t the only thing topes fans are looking forward to. There are new theme nights, giveaways and new delicious food options.

“It’s not just about baseball, it’s not just about food, it’s about all kinds of other things and it’s family entertainment,” said Traub.

Isotopes officials say there’s going to be a lot of family-themed nights you can expect like Lego, Harry Potter, princess and pirates and Paw Patrol. Kids are encouraged to dress up and will have the chance to have their pictures taken.

They say there’s also going to be 23 giveaways during the 71 games, plus a top secret promotion.

But of course, there’s also the food. Fans can expect to see new items like the nuclear helmet nachos, the radiation burger, made to order cheesesteaks, and deep fried cheesecake. If those sound too decadent, they’re now offering a hummus and veggie plate and Southwest Caesar salad.

The first 3,000 fans to walk through the gates will get Isotopes fleece blankets.