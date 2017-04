ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes opened their 15th season of baseball under some of the best weather seen on opening day since 2003. The only thing that could top the weather was a win against visiting Salt Lake.

The Isotopes defeated Salt Lake 7-4. Jordan Patterson started the scoring with a two run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Game two between the clubs is Friday at 7:05pm.