In The Kitchen: Crepe Crepe

Brandon Holland from Crepe Crepe, joined New Mexico Living to explore the vast varieties of crepes right here in the Duke City.
Crepe Crepe features gluten-free, savory, building-your-own and creator’s choice crepes. Their sweet crepes are a favorite with customers and Brandon made a Frutti Tutti for us today.
To let your crepe imagination run wild, visit them at their shop located near Candelaria and Eubank or visit their Facebook.
Crepe:
- Eggs
- Milk
- Sugar
- Four
- Your choice of fillings
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living