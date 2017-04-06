Governor Martinez to sign “HOPE Initiative”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Proponents say the bill will save lives and Thursday, the Governor Susana Martinez is set to sign it. The “HOPE Initiative” allows for better access to a life-saving drug, called naloxone. Yet, many know it as Narcan. The drug is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and, soon, it will be more readily available to New Mexicans.

New Mexico is currently 42nd in the country for drug overdoses.

Under HB 370, naloxone will go out to treatment facilities that treat opioid addiction with replacements, like methadone. It will be available to inmates suffering from opioid addiction. It will also equip law enforcement officers with naloxone, since officers are often the first to respond to overdoses.

The “HOPE Initiative” passed unanimously, but this isn’t the first time the state has boosted availability for naloxone. It made a similar move last legislative session by passing a bill to allow pharmacists to offer the drug without a prescription.

The signing ceremony is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Serenity Mesa Recovery Center in Albuquerque.