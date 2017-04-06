Gas prices expected to rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With warmer temperatures on the way, drivers can expect gas prices to rise.

The national average for gas is up 30 cents compared to this time last year.

According to AAA New Mexico, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $2.31, up 41 cents from the year before.

How much drivers pay for gas depends on where they live. In Albuquerque, the price of unleaded averages about $2.26, and in Santa Fe drivers are paying a few cents more at about $2.33.

To stay on top of gas prices in your area, click here.