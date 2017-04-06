Food Truck Festival headed for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you like food trucks and craft beer, you’re in luck.

Food Truck Festivals of America will be making their way to the Duke City this Saturday for the Third Annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

The event will highlight some of New Mexico’s most popular food trucks as well as dozens of regional and national craft beers.

“These festivals are a great opportunity for people to try what they’ve heard about all in one place, in one day. So you don’t just go to one, you get your chance to graze,” organizer Janet Prensky said.

You can purchase tickets for $5 online or $10 at the gate. Beer tickets are being sold on-site for $6.

