DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A thief may not have realized that there was a camera watching as he stole a bike.

Durango Police released this picture of the man who stole a bike from a breezeway of the First Southwest Bank on Second Avenue.

The bike is a red Linus Cruiser. These bikes are pretty pricey, some are in the $500 range.

If you have information, call Durango Police.