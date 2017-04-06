Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating prepping into your daily routine.

Salads in a jar is an easy way to not only eat healthily but save money through out the work week.

Prepping five salads on Sunday is a convenient way to make life easier and healthier. Layering the jar properly will help to keep the salad stay fresh.

For more information on easy ways to eat healthily visit Dr. V’s website.