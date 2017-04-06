Cultural Atlas: What’s New at the Space Museum

For more than 40 years, the New Mexico Museum of Space History has provided a glimpse into the final frontier as seen by pioneers of the space industry. Now, they’re expanding their galleries, exhibitions and interactive resources for a more in-depth experience.

Christopher Orwoll, the executive director of the museum, says that things are getting more hands on in the coming months. From a 360 degree view of the planets in our solar system to donning your own “space suit”, the heavens have never been closer.

Included in the renovations and new additions, the museum will be acquiring nearly 90% of a multi-million dollar private collection featuring primary artifacts from various Apollo missions and prototypes of technology developed by NASA.

The Space Museum is open every day except Tuesdays in Alamogordo. For more information, visit NMSpaceMuseum.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living