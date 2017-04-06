City program providing resources to job seekers is expanding

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city program to align the skills and abilities of the workforce with the needs of employers is expanding.

TalentABQ opened a skills center Thursday at the Barelas Community Center. The centers provide job seekers with free information, resources and access to free courses, specifically designed to help improve workplace skills.

“The folks that live in these communities drive a lot of the programming. They’re familiar with these centers. They come here for education. They come here for recreation, to build things, and now they can come and get skilled up on jobs,” said Doug Chaplin with Family and Community Services.

There are a total of 35 TalentABQ skills centers throughout the metro.

