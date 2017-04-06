Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer weather is ahead to end the week! High temperatures will be warmer than normal for this afternoon into Saturday.

The wind will not be a factor today or Friday, but that does change starting on Saturday. That is when a storm system will start to move into the Four Corners region. The wind will kick up ahead of the weather maker on Saturday. These winds will elevate the Fire Danger beginning on Saturday with the strongest winds being felt on Sunday.

The core of the storm system is going to stay farther to the north so New Mexico will not see much rain/snow. There’s only a slight chance for a few spot showers on Sunday over the high terrain and the Four Corners. The storm system will drag a cold front into the state and this front will drop temperatures back to seasonable highs for Sunday and Monday.