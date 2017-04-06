Austin House back with the Isotopes for opening day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening Day is always a special time at the ballpark, and it was even more special for the House family when the Isotopes took the field. Former La Cueva Bear and UNM Lobo, Austin House got the call up to the Triple-A team just in time for opening day.

“For me it’s a bucket list moment, for me, and I think very exciting for him,” said House’s mother, Loretta House.

House had his stint with the Isotopes last season, but was sent down to the AA team later in the year. The call up this season was a shock to House and even more so for his family.

“We were just at spring training. Then last week they were assigning and he said, ‘mom I will be going to AA,’ and I said, ‘it’s OK honey you will be up sooner than you know.’ Then he texted me yesterday and goes, ‘mom can you pick me up from the airport? I just got called up,’ and I went, ‘wait you weren’t even there long enough,’” said Loretta House.

House is happy to be home and his family is very proud of the young pitcher. His number one fan and nephew, Caiden, tells Rockie fans to look out for his uncle because he will be with the big club soon.

“It’s how good, like, he gets it right over the plate and he will just instantly throw it for strike three,” said House’s nephew, Caiden House.