ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Korean War veteran finally has his high school diploma.

Bennie Trujillo left Albuquerque High School in 1950 to serve in the war.

He was honored Wednesday night at the Albuquerque Public Schools board meeting where Superintendent Raquel Reedy presented him with his diploma.

APS has presented about half a dozen diplomas to veterans who left school to serve their nation since the Legislature began allowing school districts to do so in 2005.