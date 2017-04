ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hoping someone recognizes this man, who officers say has been busy damaging and stealing other people’s property.

In February, he broke into a car on the westside near Unser and Ladera. Police say he couldn’t figure out how to start the car, so he gave up and left.

If you know who this man is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.