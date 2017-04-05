Woman accused of trying to steal Bernalillo County Fire vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Talk about a bold thief. A woman accused of trying to steal a fire department SUV.

It happened at Bernalillo County Fire headquarters on Second Street. Employees say they saw someone who should have been there inside a department SUV trying to start it.

That woman is identified as Deidra Gonzales. She didn’t get far, she apparently had trouble starting it.

When officers arrived, they found the floorboard ripped up and exposed wiring, showing she was trying to hot wire it.