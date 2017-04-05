Woman accused of trying to steal Bernalillo County Fire vehicle

By Published:
Bernalillo county fire and rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Talk about a bold thief. A woman accused of trying to steal a fire department SUV.

It happened at Bernalillo County Fire headquarters on Second Street. Employees say they saw someone who should have been there inside a department SUV trying to start it.

That woman is identified as Deidra Gonzales. She didn’t get far, she apparently had trouble starting it.

When officers arrived, they found the floorboard ripped up and exposed wiring, showing she was trying to hot wire it.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s