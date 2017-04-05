Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Accused cop killer to be sentenced for gun, drug offenses

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Accused cop killer Davon Lymon is expected back in federal court Wednesday for sentencing on gun and drug charges. Federal prosecutors say on the night of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster’s death, the repeat offender was in possession of a gun and drugs which is a federal offense. It’s the same gun investigators say Lymon used to kill Webster. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 70 years.

2. The battle to replace Obamacare is expected to continue for another week. This after the Republican House majority leader says it’s unlikely the GOP will finish a new healthcare proposal and vote on it by the end of the week. A two hour-meeting with republican members of Congress and the VP ended without a deal Tuesday night. But some GOP leaders say progress is being made. This comes just a week after the lack of Republican support forced the House Speaker to pull Trump supported measure from the floor.

3. A cold start to the day with many at or below freezing across central and northern New Mexico. Despite the chilly morning, sunshine and high pressure sliding overhead will help temperatures climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s, warmer than what we felt Tuesday.

4. Skimmers now found in Santa Fe have police warning ATM users. Santa Fe Police say people who used Los Alamos National bank ATMs on Griffin Street and on Cerrillos should keep an eye on their bank statements for any unusual transactions. Police say the skimmers may have been active from last Thursday to Monday when they were removed.

5. KRQE News 13 has learned there were at least two big factors for the University of New Mexico to axe head basketball Coach Craig Neal. Athletic director Paul Krebs says one factor was four scholarship players announcing they were leaving the program. Krebs says the second factor was not getting fans in the stands. Krebs would not say if they were close to hiring a coach.

