ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four vintage bombers are resting their wings in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque is just one of the 110 cities these aircraft from World War II are stopping in. It’s part of the “Wings of Freedom” tour.

Organizers say it’s a good opportunity for people to see the historical planes up close and learn about how they were used during the war.

The planes will be in Albuquerque for two more days.

