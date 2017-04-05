Victims find stolen loot at accused burglar’s garage sale

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of going to great lengths to steal, and the fed-up victims went to great lengths to play detective.

Investigators say Dwayne Winn, 46, was caught red-handed holding a yard sale.

The alleged thief targeted Maloy Mobile Storage, where he was after expensive industrial tools and anything in storage. The owner said he was careful, calculated and caused a lot of damage.

“On a rivet like this, he would cut in from the backside, back in here, and then he’d put the pin back in, so we couldn’t tell it had been tampered with,” said Pat Maloy.

“We caught him in our yard, in the middle of the day, and he evaded us, and we chased him all around this neighborhood, and eventually we caught him,” Maloy said, noting they detained him until law enforcement arrived.

He said Winn was out after a day and back at it, and “started breaking in just worse than ever.”

After another break-in last weekend, Maloy and his team did a stakeout at Winn’s home near San Mateo and Candelaria. They knew where he lived from his last arrest and suspected he was up to something.

“On Sunday he was having a garage sale selling all of our merchandise, mine and several other people’s belongings in the driveway,” Maloy said.

The loot was easily-identifiable–even one victim’s childhood toy.

“He has a house full of stolen items,” Maloy said.

Wednesday afternoon, KRQE News 13 found all sorts of items out front and out back at Winn’s home, including piles in a pickup.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Maloy said. “Even with a warrant, I can’t go in that house to identify my stolen items. It’s really sad this system works this way.”

Maloy said he knows of 16 individual victims, plus four contractors that had tools stolen. He said the official estimate is $80,000 in items stolen, and on top of that, all of the damage done to the business and manpower costs roughly adds up to another $40,000.

Winn was in court again Wednesday and is being held on a $47,500 bond.