UNM Athletic Director, players detail what they want in a new coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs is not putting a closing date on finding a new basketball coach because he wants a thorough search and the right man for the job.

“I think there is an urgency. There’s a lot of moving parts and you want to move as quickly as you can to ease the anxiety,” said Krebs. “Give a clear picture to our student-athletes.” Krebs went on to say, “It’s not a race and you can make a mistake if you go too quickly.”

Lobos sophomore guard and forward Dane Kuiper has an idea of what type of coach he would like to see.

“We want a guy that’s optimistic too,” said Kuiper. “You know a new coach that wants to come in and try and rough us up a little bit but, I just think a good strong leader.”

Krebs says the interest has been high with a lot of sitting division one coaches interested in the job. He credited Steve Alford and Neal for raising the profile of the Lobos basketball program. The Lobos are currently a program that has watched attendance slip the last few years making for a decrease in basketball revenue.

Add to that a $1 million buyout of Coach Neal and you can see money could be tight. Krebs spoke of ways to ease the sting of the buyout at Tuesday’s press conference.

“With the right leader in place,” said Krebs. “I would expect that our season ticket sales would rise. I would suspect that associated with that we may see an uptick in donations.”

Krebs also said back loading the new coach’s contract might be a way to deal with the athletic department financial woes. He also said the school will be financially equipped to take care of the right man for the job.

“I’m very comfortable saying that we will have the resources to attract highly qualified people that want to be here,” said Krebs.

The new coach will have the job of recruiting four scholarship players that announced their plans to leave the program before Neal was fired.

“It would be my expectation that the new coach would have an opportunity to meet with the young men in the program who’ve indicated they might want to transfer perhaps to see if they still want to transfer,” said Neal.

Kuiper is holding out the idea that getting a new coach isn’t all that bad and hopes to convince his teammates to stay. “You know it could be a great situation that we’re getting a new coach,” said Kuiper. “It could be a bad one you don’t know. I’m just trying to keep them optimistic and trying to get everyone to stay.”

Kuiper found out about Craig Neal’s firing on Twitter.

“It was unfortunate for Coach to get fired but that’s the business,” said Kuiper. “It happens you know. I am just kinda taking it as it could be a good situation you know just see who the new guy is and just go along with it.”