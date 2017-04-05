Suspect in Santa Fe bomb threats arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have arrested a man accused of causing a series of bomb threats last month.

They said he’s the same man who has called in several other bomb threats last year.

Police say Ronald Ayala-Santos called in a threat to a shell gas station on March 24th saying there was a bomb in a car.

It forced the area to be evacuated.

Ayala-Santos then the made a similar call to the Walmart on Cerrillos road the next day with a similar response.

Last September Ayala-Santos was arrested for a bomb threat at the Santa Fe plaza and police say he also left a threatening note at the Railyards’ violet crown cinema last July.