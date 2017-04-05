Stinky yard calls keep Animal Welfare busy, especially during warmer months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cookout season is upon us, but imagine eating in your backyard and instead of smelling burgers and hot dogs, getting a whiff of dog poop.

Surprisingly, the city says they get a lot of these complaints.

KRQE News 13 started looking into this problem after seeing a complaint on the city’s 311 system. A person was complaining about their neighbor not picking up after their dogs in their own yard.

“First of all, you need to be courteous to your neighbors,” said Corporal Kathryn Waite, Animal Welfare.

The City’s Animal Welfare Department says being neighborly does not always happen, especially when it comes to stinky yards.

Last year, the department responded to 788 complaints.

“Basically what it is, somebody is making a complaint, wants an officer to go out to a particular home because there’s a foul odor, probably coming from the yard, could be an excessive amount of feces from dogs or cats,” Waite said.

“That’s a lot of complaints,” said Gloria Quintana, Albuquerque resident.

One westside homeowner says it’s happening to them. They posted to 311 saying their neighbor’s yard on Park Hill Avenue is “full of feces, that’s all you can smell if you stand in neighboring yards, can’t even open windows.”

The city says offenders aren’t only being bad neighbors, they’re violating the city’s animal ordinance, which states, “feces and soiled bedding must be removed at least weekly.”

“Now if you have more than…one animal or two animals, you need to clean it up probably daily,” Waite said.

So far this year, the city has responded to nearly 90 yard checks.They say it will only get worse.

“During the summer months, especially between May and September during the monsoons, it’s going to get worse and that’s when our calls increase for yard checks,” Waite said.

Animal Welfare says while they respond to a lot of these types of calls, 80 percent of pet owners comply right away.

The city says the fine for violating the ordinance can be up to $500 or 90 days in jail.

Animal Welfare did check out that complaint we noticed on 311. They say in that case, the dog owners were in compliance.