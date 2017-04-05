Ryan Hanigan ready to make the most of his time with the Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Hanigan is used to opening day in the big leagues. The veteran major league baseball catcher will spend opening day with the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday.

“This is my first experience with this,” said Hanigan.

Hanigan has had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Hanigan was not signed again by Boston in January and soon found himself with a minor league deal with the Phillies.

“I had a good spring with Philadelphia but they wanted to go young,” said Hanigan. “I get it. I understand how it goes. Right now I feel good. My body feels good. My game feels good. You know I got a lot of confidence so you know I come to play.”

Hanigan, 36, was released by the Phillies in March. The Colorado Rockies signed him to a minor league deal soon after. Hanigan is a catcher with a lot of knowledge and should be very useful for a young Isotopes team.

He hopes to get back to the big leagues some day, but at the moment, he is making the most of his opportunity to still be playing baseball.

“You know I’m looking forward to getting some consistent playing time,” said Hanigan. “That’s the main thing you know. The last couple of years for me has been a little bit of a backing up role. I’m not really used to that, not a lot of playing time. So it’s been hard getting in any groove. Hopefully down here I can get my groove.”

The Isotopes and Salt Lake have a 6:35 p.m. Mountain start time Thursday.