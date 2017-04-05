Pet Of The Week: Kasen

Jazmin Estrada from Animal Humane and Kasen, joined New Mexico Living to help you find a four-legged forever friend and talked about the busy month of April.

Kasen is a ten month old American Foxhound cross. He would be perfect for a family who is active because he is an energetic, fun boy who loves to play.

There are a lot of events for people to take advantage of this month.

First is the Cookie Paws Cause, where throughout the month you can purchase paw-shaped cookies from Rude Boy Cookies a $1.50 per cookie. Each cookie sold will benefit their pets and programs.

They also have their Pints, Planks and Pups event this Sunday, April 8th.

Clear the Cubicle is happening today at Civic Plaza.

For more information on Kasen or any of the Animal Humane’s events, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living