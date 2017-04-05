PED: Complaints led to investigation into Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s allegations for Santa Fe Public Schools broke the law after the district dismissed schools early for a public rally last month.

The state said the school used school resources for the pro-education protest, but the district disputes those claims.

It all started because Public Education Department said it received complaints and concerns from a number of parents and community members.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the department provided just two or three emails that could be categorized as direct complaints.

PED Secretary Hannah Skandera said they are still investigating the situation.