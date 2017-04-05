PED: Complaints led to investigation into Santa Fe Public Schools

By Published: Updated:
School bus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s allegations for Santa Fe Public Schools broke the law after the district dismissed schools early for a public rally last month.

The state said the school used school resources for the pro-education protest, but the district disputes those claims.

It all started because Public Education Department said it received complaints and concerns from a number of parents and community members.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the department provided just two or three emails that could be categorized as direct complaints.

PED Secretary Hannah Skandera said they are still investigating the situation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s