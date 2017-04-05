Payless ShoeSource filed bankruptcy closing stores in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Payless ShoeSource will close 400 stores across the country.

The Topeka-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.

The footwear realtor, founded in 1956, will close five store locations in New Mexico, including two in Roswell.

Sycamore Plaza at 8220 Montgomery Blvd NE

Mills Plaza Shopping Center (Las Vegas)

Roswell Center (Roswell)

501 Main St. (Roswell)

White Sands Mall (Alamogordo)

The headquarters in Topeka and employees more than 22,000 people worldwide.

It is still unsure when the stores will close.