Payless ShoeSource filed bankruptcy closing stores in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Payless ShoeSource will close 400 stores across the country.
The Topeka-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.
The footwear realtor, founded in 1956, will close five store locations in New Mexico, including two in Roswell.
- Sycamore Plaza at 8220 Montgomery Blvd NE
- Mills Plaza Shopping Center (Las Vegas)
- Roswell Center (Roswell)
- 501 Main St. (Roswell)
- White Sands Mall (Alamogordo)
The headquarters in Topeka and employees more than 22,000 people worldwide.
It is still unsure when the stores will close.