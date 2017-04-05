Payless ShoeSource filed bankruptcy closing stores in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) –  Payless ShoeSource will close 400 stores across the country.

The Topeka-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday.

The footwear realtor, founded in 1956, will close five store locations in New Mexico, including two in Roswell.

  • Sycamore Plaza at 8220 Montgomery Blvd NE
  • Mills Plaza Shopping Center (Las Vegas)
  • Roswell Center (Roswell)
  • 501 Main St. (Roswell)
  • White Sands Mall (Alamogordo)

The headquarters in Topeka and employees more than 22,000 people worldwide.

It is still unsure when the stores will close.