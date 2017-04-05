New website targets people looking for love, financial stability

(WTSP) – When it comes to dating someone just how important their credit score? For some millennials, it can be a deal-breaker.

A new dating website is dedicated to those who are not only looking for love but financial stability in a partner. It’s called creditscoredating.com.

According to WTSP, the site has you enter a credit score and claims a 92 percent accuracy based on its algorithms and matches.

It depends on what that person says their credit score is and some people WTSP spoke with worry people could be tempted to be misleading with their answer.

A relationship expert says a good credit score indicates that someone is responsible and says millennials are interested in authenticity but also points out that credit reports aren’t always reliable.

“The thing with credit scores feels like a real solid data something they can evaluate on but what they’re not thinking is a lot of credit reports have errors in them,” relationship expert Lisa Daily told WTSP.