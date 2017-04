ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The installation of turbines will soon begin at what will be New Mexico’s largest wind farm.

The state land commissioner said the final phase of construction at El Cabo Wind Farm in Torrance County will start next week.

The 500 million dollar wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

The farm will be made up of more than 140 turbines.