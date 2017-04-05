Mystery of image on Big-I flyover partially solved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The mystery behind the bizarre picture that showed up on the I-40 flyover is partially solved.

The picture was posted about 50 feet up and looked like a snowboarding Santa Claus.

The image is actually a gnome.

It’s an actual picture of a Halloween costume taken by a photographer in Utah.

Isaac Hale, the photographer said he was shocked to learn where it ended up.

He said he has no idea how this happened and that he took the picture nearly two years ago at a college Halloween party.

KRQE News 13 tried to track down the subject of the picture to see if he had any ideas how it ended up here. We haven’t found him yet.

Department of Transportation said they will have to get a lift to get it down.

Stunts like this do cost them valuable time and resources.