Mom: Son cut with a razor blade by classmate at Albuquerque elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said her child was attacked with a razor blade at an Albuquerque elementary school. She also claims the school knew students were bringing them to class, but did not do enough to keep the children safe.

The incident happened in a classroom at S.R. Marmon Elementary on the westside. KRQE News 13 spoke with parents who said they want to know why the school did not tell them about it.

Stephanie Colon said it was a mother’s worst nightmare when she received a “disturbing” call from her son’s school nurse last Tuesday. She was told her son had been cut with a razor blade.

“He was bleeding pretty good, he got four stitches,” said Colon.

She learned he got that gash from a fellow fifth grade classmate at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School. To add to the frustration, she said she got the call around noon, but could not pick her son up until nearly an hour later because the nurse said the school was on lock down until 12:45 p.m.

Colon said what she finds most concerning is that the school never told any other parents about what happened. Parents we spoke with agreed, they would absolutely like to know if something like this happened on their child’s campus.

“Of course it’s scary, what if they cut somebody’s throat or did more damage?” said a grandparent.

“Just to know what to do in that situation, to tell a teacher or to tell someone, or even not join in and ask for a razor blade or even just how to protect themselves,” said a parent.

Colon said the teacher knew that students bringing razor blades to school was a problem. The teacher even sent parents a message just a few weeks before her son was attacked.

“We got a notification from the teacher that students weren’t allowed to bring hoodies to school because of the safety of other children,” said Colon.

APS would not say if the boy who attacked was punished, but did say he was moved to another classroom and a different lunch.

The district said the lock down was a scheduled drill.