Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Sun & Warmth

High-pressure will move over the state on Thursday leading to sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 70s in the metro area Thursday and the high 70s will be possible by Friday. We could even hit 80° by Saturday. A storm system will pass to our north late in the weekend cooling temperatures and increasing the wind.

