Lobo football will have six games on national television in 2017

By Published:
Lobo Helmet (Robert Pugsley, KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West released the national portion of its broadcast schedule Wednesday. Bob Davie and his University of New Mexico will have six games on the national schedule.

“I think it’s important,” said Coach Davie. “I think it’s significant. I think it’s really exciting. I also know now that we have to go play those games and win those games.”

Lobos senior quarterback Lamar Jordan is excited about the national exposure and looks forward to trying to help his team put its best foot forward.

“Just knowing we’re in spring ball and we already got ESPN wanting us,” said Jordan. “You know it’s truly a blessing to see where this program has started and what it has become.”

It starts with the Lobos at Boise State Sep. 14. The game is on a Thursday and will have a 6 p.m. Mountain start on ESPN.

The Lobos will play Colorado State and UNLV on ESPN 2. The Lobos also have a showdown with the Wyoming Cowboys on the ESPN Family of Networks.

A Sep. 30 meeting with Air Force will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The Lobos will also face former head coach Rocky Long and his San Diego State Aztecs on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are the defending champions of the Mountain West. The Nov. 24 game comes a day after Thanksgiving and will have a 1:30 p.m. Mountain start time.

Lobo Football 2017 On National TV

@ Boise State        Sep. 14   6pm     ESPN
vs. Air Force           Sep. 30   5pm     CBSSN
vs. Colorado State Oct. 20    8:15pm ESPN2
@ Wyoming           Oct. 28    TBA    ESPN FAM.
vs. UNLV               Nov. 17    TBA      ESPN2
@ SDSU               Nov. 24    1:30pm CBSSN

