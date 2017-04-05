Lobo football will have six games on national television in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West released the national portion of its broadcast schedule Wednesday. Bob Davie and his University of New Mexico will have six games on the national schedule.

“I think it’s important,” said Coach Davie. “I think it’s significant. I think it’s really exciting. I also know now that we have to go play those games and win those games.”

Lobos senior quarterback Lamar Jordan is excited about the national exposure and looks forward to trying to help his team put its best foot forward.

“Just knowing we’re in spring ball and we already got ESPN wanting us,” said Jordan. “You know it’s truly a blessing to see where this program has started and what it has become.”

It starts with the Lobos at Boise State Sep. 14. The game is on a Thursday and will have a 6 p.m. Mountain start on ESPN.

The Lobos will play Colorado State and UNLV on ESPN 2. The Lobos also have a showdown with the Wyoming Cowboys on the ESPN Family of Networks.

A Sep. 30 meeting with Air Force will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The Lobos will also face former head coach Rocky Long and his San Diego State Aztecs on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are the defending champions of the Mountain West. The Nov. 24 game comes a day after Thanksgiving and will have a 1:30 p.m. Mountain start time.

Lobo Football 2017 On National TV

@ Boise State Sep. 14 6pm ESPN

vs. Air Force Sep. 30 5pm CBSSN

vs. Colorado State Oct. 20 8:15pm ESPN2

@ Wyoming Oct. 28 TBA ESPN FAM.

vs. UNLV Nov. 17 TBA ESPN2

@ SDSU Nov. 24 1:30pm CBSSN