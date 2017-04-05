Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with many at or below freezing across central and northern NM. Despite the chilly morning, sunshine and high pressure sliding overhead will help temperatures climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s – warmer than what we felt Tuesday. No significant rain or snow expected within statelines today… even winds look to be fairly light with most areas keeping beneath the 15mph mark.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will warm to near seasonal averages across the state and nothing but sunshine overhead.

FRIDAY: A nice finish to the week with above average highs and mostly sunny conditions stretching from stateline to stateline.