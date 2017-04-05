John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The week will end quietly as a ridge of high pressure moves over the state. This will allow for a decent warm up. In fact, temperatures by Saturday will be 20° – 30° warmer than Tuesday’s afternoon highs. Expect plenty of sunshine and very little wind to go along with those warm temperatures!

Another storm system will move toward the state over the weekend. However, it’s looking more likely that this storm will largely miss the state to the north. A few light showers will be possible across the far northern parts of New Mexico, but the majority of the state will see gusty winds and blowing dust. The fire danger will also be elevated.