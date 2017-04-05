In The Kitchen: Bien Shur Makes Chicken Lollipop

Chef Martin Torrez, from Bien Shur at Sandia Resort and Casino, joined New Mexico Living to make Chicken Lollipops and invite us to their Easter Brunch.

The Easter Brunch this year will include, live entertainment with pancake, butcher board and gumbo stations. There is a Dogfish Head dinner pairing tonight, where the Chicken Lollipop will be served.

Chicken Lollipop

Chicken

Bacon

Salt and Peper

When you prepare the meat, it is pushed down the bone to create a “lollipop” look. Next, wrap the chicken with bacon and secure it with a tookpick and drizzle it with oil. Then bake it for 20 minutes at 375 degrees, until the bacon gets crispy.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Sandia Resort and Casino