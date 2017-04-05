Gila National Forest looking for summer volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is looking for summer volunteers.

Students ages 17 and older interested in a “call-when-needed” summer job will help assist fire management and Camp Step Up.

The camp crew hopes to sponsor a total of five 10-member crews.

A recruitment meeting will be April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Supervisor’s Office at 3005 E Camio del Bosque, Silver City, N.M.

All applicants must bring a pen, two legal forms of identification and bank account information.

More information about training will be provided to selected participants following the recruitment meeting.