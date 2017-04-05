For Your Education: Pictures Of Hope

Photojournalist and Author, Linda Solomon and Blanca Lopez, Principal of Health and Leadership High School, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the award winning project, Pictures of Hope.

The nationally honored program is collaboration with Health and Leadership High School, offering an education in exploring students’ hopes and dreams through photography.

On May 9th, the Health and Leadership High School will hold an exhibition, where you can view their work.

If you want more information or to get involved visit Pictures of Hope Facebook or Linda’s website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living