Duke City events for first full week of April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep busy with events that deal with history, food trucks and even comedy.

Albuquerque is celebrating it’s 311 birthday with Fiestas de Albuquerque. Mayor Richard Berry invites the community for a day of family fun in Historic Old Town with free children’s activities, artist demonstrations, local food, and shopping. This is all taking place, Saturday, April 8 form 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Opening Season begins with the Isotopes taking on the Salt Lake Bees. This five day event will start Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

The 3rd Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be featuring 25 of New Mexico’s most popular food trucks and 15 craft brewers at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 6pm. Tickets start at $5.

A six month exhibition dedicated to Opals has begun and will feature examples of Australian, Mexican, Ethiopian, and Peruvian gems and will stay open through August. Tickets for the Opal Exhibition start at $5.

Concert goers can head over to the Outpost performance Space to catch David Murry and the Kahil El’ Zabar Duo on Sunday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the darker side of Old Town with their Moonlight Ghost Tours. Walk through wild saloons, roaring dance halls and private gambling tables during the 90 minute adventure tour. Not suggested for those under the age of 13.

2010 Last Comic Standing tour winner, Felipe Esparza, is making his way to the Duke City for a comedy tour on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

For more information on any of the above events, visit the ABQ 365 website.