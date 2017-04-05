CYFD looks into program to teach students about child abuse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is looking into new ways to work more closely with schools.

Part of that effort could include a new classroom curriculum to go straight to the source and educate children about child abuse.

CYFD said it receives 38,000 calls a year, which result in roughly 20,000 investigations.

Many of those calls of concern come from schools.

“There’s always a steep drop-off of calls coming in during the summer months. That’s because there are fewer eyes on these children,” said CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson.

It was at school, KRQE News 13 learned, that someone first called CYFD about 10-year-old Victoria Martens and her sibling.

That was more than a year before the news of Victoria’s murder, which police say involved her mother and two other suspects, left New Mexicans shocked.

A KRQE News 13 Special Assignment revealed CYFD saw Victoria at least four times but found no signs of abuse or neglect.

CYFD said it followed its procedures, but the agency is trying to do even more to reach families before it’s too late.

By next school year, CYFD aims to launch a pilot program at some New Mexico schools to teach children about child abuse.

“It’s tricky. These are tough issues to talk about with children,” Secretary Jacobson said.

CYFD is researching how to best explain what abuse is.

“It’s a heartbreaking thought but, through talking to children that are in our custody, they didn’t know that what was happening to them wasn’t normal,” Jacobson said.

She said each county will now have a CYFD liaison to help educators in that area with questions about reporting abuse.

“There are times when families know what to say and how to say it. So, I tell people the more you call if you are truly concerned about this child, the better chance we have at getting a full picture of what’s going on in that house.”

Packets of information on warning signs and how to report suspected child abuse also went out to schools throughout the state this week.