Coro Lux set to perform to benefit youth

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– While only in their second year, Coro Lux Chamber Chorus will be lending their voices to help benefit a great cause.

Coro Lux Chamber Chorus, a 70-voice Oratorio Society, is a group of choral performers who have achieved world-class prestige in some of the most exalted halls and theatres in the world, including the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The group will be performing Johannes Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem on Saturday, April 8th, and Palm Sunday, April 9th, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where it is Ensemble in Residence.

This performance will benefit young singers who wish to pursue their choral music career in Albuquerque.

For more information on the upcoming concert, visit the Coro Lux Chamber Chorus website.