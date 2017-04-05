City hires property crime technicians to cut down response time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents are fed up with the epidemic of car thefts, break-ins and home burglaries. Mayor Richard Berry has called property crime a huge issue here, and the Albuquerque Police Department knows it too.

In the last week alone, there have been 271 reported break-ins, car thefts and burglaries. Now, the city has hired 13 property crime reporting technicians to respond to those calls.

“If you’re a victim of property crime, you’re not having a good day and you want somebody there to talk to you, to walk you through the process to take your report,” said Mayor Richard Berry as he introduced the new techs.

While the technicians work property crimes, officers can now focus on more urgent calls. The techs were part of a pilot program that’s now become permanent. They’ve been training at the academy for the past three days.

Many of them already have a military or law enforcement background.

“For people that have been in law enforcement for a number of years, this is a great way of benefiting the community,” said Jerry Ortiz, a new property crime technician.

The techs will collect forensic evidence, photograph crime scenes, take reports, interview witnesses and even testify in court.

“For residents that are looking for a sign and a commitment that we’re taking this issue seriously, I think you look no further than these folks here,” said City Councilor Pat Davis.