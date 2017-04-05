BioPark joins effort to save world’s most endangered marine mammal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is joining the effort to save the world’s most endangered marine mammal.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has pledged more than $1 million toward rescuing a type of porpoise called the “Vaquita,” which is Spanish for “little cow.”

Scientists estimate there are just 30 Vaquitas left in the world, half of their population a year ago.

They say it’s a result of poaching and the animals getting caught in illegal fishing nets.

The BioPark Society has chipped in $10,000 toward the Vaquita Rescue Program.