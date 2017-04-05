Around Town: Tea Time With Yelp

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk tea time.

Most of us might not know, but Albuquerque can be the perfect place for a tea party. With the help of Yelpers, he told us about a couple of tea shops, that have received rave reviews.

The first is FragrantLeaf in Nob Hill and the owners know growers in Taiwan. The next, Bubblicitea is known for their variety of flavors and you choose the level of sweetness.

For more details about tea in the Duke City visit their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living