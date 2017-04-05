Albuquerque Public Schools prepare for budget cuts

Albuquerque Public Schools.
(KRQE/File Photo) - Albuqueruqe Public Schools - APS District Office Uptown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is preparing for two percent cuts, amounting to $26 million.

Tuesday night Albuquerque Public Schools board members held a special meeting to plan how to move forward with their strained budget.

Everything from furloughs to reducing staff work days to larger class sizes was discussed.

If no cuts are made the district still faces a $13 million shortfall, just from rising costs.

Governor Susana Martinez has until Friday to make a decision.

She is expected to veto tax hikes that were approved by Democrats during the legislative session.

