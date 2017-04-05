Accused cop killer Davon Lymon faces 70 years for federal charges

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge is set to sentence Davon Lymon for two separate cases. According to court documents, the man accused of gunning down Albuquerque Police Department Officer Daniel Webster could face 70 years behind bars for several, federal charges. However, Lymon is only asking for 15 years, three months.

Documents indicate one case involves indictments for distribution of heroine and gun charges. The other case dates back to an October bench trial, in which Lymon was found guilty of another gun charge. It’s the same gun, police say, Lymon used to kill Officer Webster.

Lymon’s attorney argues his defendant is already facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for allegedly shooting and killing Webster. Those are state charges and he won’t be tried on those until this federal sentencing is wrapped up. Lymon’s trial is set for March of 2018.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates when available.

