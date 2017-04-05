10-year-old local author set to release first children’s book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new local author is set to release her first children’s book.

Marisol Paramo, Author of ‘Bella the Caterpillar,” is getting ready to release her bilingual multimedia children’s book at the age of only 10 years old.

“Bella the Caterpillar” tells a story of a caterpillar who wanders what she will be when she grows up and travels around her yard asking her insect friends about the future.

The book is available in digital and print format and features narration on English and Spanish, and a soundtrack with five kid actors.

Paramo had the idea of this book when she was just seven years old.

The book is set to release on Saturday April 8.

For more information on “Bella the Caterpillar,” visit Community Publishing’s website.