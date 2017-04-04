Victim’s family speaks out after Albuquerque woman’s arrest in murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim’s family says a woman hired someone to kill her fiance, and they don’t understand why.

Christy Vasquez, 40, is charged with killing Raymond Gutierrez in northwest Albuquerque.

Gutierrez was found shot dead in his car in 2015. Two years later, police solved the crime and arrested Vasquez.

“Ever since she came into his life it was all downhill. His house got broken into, different things ever since she came along,” the victim’s sister, Lucia Sprunk, said.

Sprunk says Vasquez’s mom testified in court last week that Vasquez confessed to her. However, who she hired to murder Gutierrez has not been arrested.

Court documents in the case are sealed to protect witnesses.