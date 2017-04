ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s bee season and the University of New Mexico is ready for visitors.

Late last summer, a large beehive was found at the front entrance of the historic Biology Annex Building.

A beekeeper was called to trap the bees and relocate them. That took about two months.

The building has been re-stuccoed, to keep bees out.

Groundskeepers say the hive belonged to honey bees, which are not aggressive, but moisture from the hive could have caused mold to grow.