UNM language program to begin international ties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Russian program at the University of New Mexico’s Language Department will begin ties with the Pushkin State Institute of Russian Language from Moscow in an agreement to be signed on Tuesday.

Tanya Ivanova-Sullivan, the Director of the Russian Program from UNM tells KRQE News 13 that a representative from the Pushkin Institute reached out to them in September 2016 to establish this new tie.

According to the Pushkin Institute’s website, they specialize in teaching Russian to international students and in training teachers to teach Russian as a foreign language.

This new agreement will bring a wider variety of opportunities to students at UNM studying Russian to increase the four core skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing. Organizers say this can come in the form of online classes between here and Russia. They also say the Pushkin Institute will provide UNM with additional teaching materials. This also makes UNM part of Pushkin’s international network of schools.

In spite of current strains between the United States and Russia, department heads say this is still something very prestigious to come to New Mexico and the university.

“This agreement is not political,” said Ivanova-Sullivan. “It’s pure academic, it’s for the benefits of our students and our teachers of Russian who want to improve their professional qualification.”

There’s no word yet on how soon the program’s benefits could be implemented at UNM.